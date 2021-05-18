Govt installs EVM at Parliament House to check accuracy

The federal government has installed an electronic voting machine (EVM) at the Parliament House in a bid to observe its accuracy and efficiency for usage in the upcoming general elections. A display centre of the EVM has been set up at the Gate No 1 of the Parliament House and a technical officer is also deputed there to guide parliamentarians and media persons, a private TV channel reported.

The Ministry of Science and Technology installed the machine on the instructions of Prime Minister Imran Khan to avoid delay in the election results.