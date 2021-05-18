LHC admits Shehbaz Sharif’s petition for hearing

The Lahore High Court (LHC) Justice Ali Baqir Najafi on Tuesday heard former Punjab Chief Minister Shehbaz Sharif’s miscellaneous petition against the non-implementation of the court orders to allow the PML-N president go abroad.

The court dismissed the objection of the Registrar’s Office on the petition. Shehbaz Sharif counsels Amjad Pervez Advocate and Advocate Azam Nazir Tarar filed the petition.

The LHC ordered to present the petition before the concerned bench for regular hearing. Justice Ali Baqir Najafi heard the objection raised on the petition of Shehbaz Sharif.

on the other hand, Minister for Interior Sheikh Rashid on Monday said the name of Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) President Shehbaz Sharif has been placed on the exit control list (ECL) after the approval of the federal cabinet.

A sub-committee of the federal cabinet had recommended to place Shehbaz’s name on the ECL last week following request of the National Accountability Bureau (NAB), the minister told a press conference. He said Shehbaz Sharif cannot travel abroad after his name being placed on the ECL as he is facing multiple corruption references filed by the NAB. As the United Kingdom (UK) has imposed a travel ban on Pakistan, Shehbaz was supposed to fly via Qatar for London, he said. “Five people from Sharif family are on the run after the Hudaibiya Paper Mills case. If Shehbaz leaves now, he will never return just like his brother,” the minister observed.

The minister said all the co-accused in NAB reference have already been placed on the ECL, adding that if Shehbaz wants he can file a review petition within 15 days. He said the trial of Shehbaz Sharif is in progress and his exit from Pakistan will delay proceedings of the trial. The case against Shehbaz Sharif involves a colossal sum of over Rs7 billion, therefore like his brother Nawaz Sharif, if he absconds, his extradition from the UK will not be possible, he added.