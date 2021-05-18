Remittances jump to all-time high of $2.8bn in April

The overseas Pakistanis sent record 24.2 billion dollars remittances during the first ten months of the current fiscal year and workers’ remittances rose to an all-time monthly high of $2.8 billion in April 2021, disclosed the State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) in a Tweet on Tuesday .

The workers remittances grew 56 percent higher than during the same month last year.

Workers’ remittances continue to surge, rising to an all-time high of $2.8bn in Apr21, 56% higher than a year ago. At $24.2bn during Jul-Apr FY21, up 29% from last year, these have also surpassed the full FY20 level by over $1bn, creating a new record. See https://t.co/7XBd4uNES4 pic.twitter.com/OIqQwlR88q — SBP (@StateBank_Pak) May 18, 2021

It merits mentioning here that on a cumulative basis, remittances have broken all the previous records. At $ 24.2 billion in July-April FY21, remittances grew by 29% over the same period last year. They have already crossed the full FY20 level by more than $1 billion, according to SBP.

Prime Minister Imran Khan has thanked the overseas Pakistanis for sending record 24.2 billion dollars remittances during the first ten month of current fiscal year.

In a tweet today (Tuesday), he said he always believed that overseas Pakistanis to be the country’s greatest asset.

I have always believed Overseas Pakistanis to be our greatest asset. In April, your remittances rose to an all-time high of $2.8bn. Remitting $24.2bn in first 10 mths of FY21, you have broken the record level achieved in entire FY20. Thank you for your faith in Naya Pakistan. — Imran Khan (@ImranKhanPTI) May 18, 2021



