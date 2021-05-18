Daily Times

Tuesday, May 18, 2021


Remittances jump to all-time high of $2.8bn in April

The overseas Pakistanis sent record 24.2 billion dollars remittances during the first ten months of the current fiscal year and workers’ remittances rose to an all-time monthly high of $2.8 billion in April 2021, disclosed the State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) in a Tweet on Tuesday  .

The workers remittances grew 56 percent higher than during the same month last year.

It merits mentioning here that on a cumulative basis, remittances have broken all the previous records. At $ 24.2 billion in July-April FY21, remittances grew by 29% over the same period last year.  They have already crossed the full FY20 level by more than $1 billion, according to SBP.

Prime Minister Imran Khan has thanked the overseas Pakistanis for sending record 24.2 billion dollars remittances during the first ten month of current fiscal year.

In a tweet today (Tuesday), he said he always believed that overseas Pakistanis to be the country’s greatest asset.


The prime minister said the remittances during the month of April rose to an all-time high of 2.8 billion dollars.

