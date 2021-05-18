British PM honours four Pakistanis for humanitarian services in UK

British Prime Minister Borris Johnson has honoured the ‘One Million Meals’ campaign founded by four Pakistanis through the ‘Points of Light Award’ for their extraordinary services for the National Health Services (NHS), key workers, homeless and people in need in the United Kingdom. Bilal Bin Saqib, Momin Saqib, Raja Suleman Raza and Muhammad Arif Anis launched the ‘One Million Meals’ campaign during the lockdown in 2020, which has managed over 100,000 meals for the National Health Service and key workers, the homeless, and people in need. The ‘Points of Light’ are outstanding individual volunteers, who are making a change in their community. First established by President George H W. Bush in 1990, UK Points of Light was developed in partnership with the US programme and launched in the Cabinet Room at 10 Downing Street in April 2014. Since then, hundreds of people have been named Points of Light by the British Prime Minister, highlighting an enormous array of innovative and inspirational volunteering across the length and breadth of Britain.













