Sindh irrigation minister claims province facing 28% water shortage, debunks IRSAs claims

Provincial Irrigation Minister Suhail Anwar Siyal on Monday said that acute water shortage is being faced in many areas of Sindh including Qubo Saeed Khan, Warah, Thatta, Sujawal and Thar adding that 44% water scarcity has been recorded at Kotri Barrage.

He said despite these circumstances Karachi is being supplied over 700 cusecs of drinking water because Karachi is the heart of Pakistan.

Talking to the Media during a presser at Larkana Press Club, Sial said PPP is the representative party of Sindh adding if required water share is denied to people of Sindh, then protests will be held on the call of Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari everywhere.

He said cotton shortage has been reported by the growers due to water shortage in Ghotki, Dadu Canal and Bhan Saeed Abad.

He said IRSA’s claims of providing 71,000 cusecs of water to Sindh is wrong, and stated that Sindh is supplied 66,000 cusecs water from Chashma Barrage despite the indent of 90,000 cusecs. He said according to the Water Accord of 1991 the share of Punjab is 100,800 cusecs, whereas Punjab is getting 96,155 cusecs of water hence Punjab is facing only 5% water shortage in comparison to Sindh.

Noting that IRSA is wrong to claim that Sindh is facing only 4% water shortage, he claimed that in fact the province is facing 28% water scarcity. He said in the Kharif season Sindh was getting 3.421 million acre feet water previously, but now only 2.477 million acre feet water has been received. He said 37% water shortage was recorded till yesterday at different barrages of Sindh. He said distribution of water is being done under a 3-tier formula and not according to the 1991 Accord.

Siyal added that Balochistan is getting its proper share. He said Punjab has never shared water statistics on a daily basis whereas Sindh is disclosing everything. He said instead of resolving the issue IRSA is acting on behalf of one province which does not suit a regulatory authority.

Federal ministers of Sindh are always talking about rights of Sindh, but why are they mum over this major issue of the province? he questioned. Cases will be lodged against water theft across Sindh, he concluded.