‘33% land purchased for Faisalabad’s economic zone’

ISLAMABAD – China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) Authority Chairman Asim Saleem Bajwa on Monday said that the development work on Allama Iqbal Special Economic Zone (SEZ) in Faisalabad was in full swing and so far 33 percent land had been purchased by 69 investors.

The total sale-able land in Allama Iqbal Special Economic Zone was 2,276 acres, he said in a tweet. He said that 182 acres of the land was purchased by seven foreign investors. He said that several Pakistani and foreign industries have started construction work in the zone.