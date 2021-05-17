Mining company rejects graft allegations leveled by contractor

The contractors, who were awarded the contracts of different projects by the high-ups of the Sindh Engro Coal Mining Company, have leveled serious graft allegations against the functionaries of the mining firm.

Haji Jeeando Khan Rahimoon, Nawaz Soomro, and others addressing the press conference in Islamkot Press Club on Monday claimed that they were awarded the contracts of various development schemes, including the construction of the houses in the model village New Senhari Dars and when they had completed those projects, they were also given the certificates for their best performance in achieving the targets.

The officials now have stopped their dues without any specific reason; they added and alleged that officials, instead of paying them their dues, had even stopped their entries into the firm’s offices after blacklisting their construction companies.

They said that the officials had committed the massive malpractices instead of paying them their dues, adding they demanded the actions against those who had committed frauds with them and deprived the local contractors of their due payments.

They also demanded the officials of NAB order the probe into the massive corrupt practices being committed by the firm’s officials.

Rejecting the claims, the Sindh Engro Coal Mining Company’s spokesperson, Mr. Mohsin Babbar, said that allegations had no grounds.

He said that the contractors actually violated the contractual bindings against which relevant clauses of the agreement were invoked and implemented as per law.

“The contractors have every right to contact the court of law for redressal of their grievances if any. In contrast, the Company also reserves the right to act following applicable laws of the land,” Mr. Babbar added.