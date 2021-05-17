Firdous says PTI firmly stands with institutions, Sharifs on the other side

LAHORE – Special Assistant to Chief Minister on Information Dr Firdous Ashiq Awan has said that the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf and its government are firmly standing with institutions while Sharif family is on the other side

“Sharif family has a history of making institutions ‘controversial’ to promote self-interest at the cost of the state. They (Sharifs) have prioritized personal interests over everything including the armed forces,” she said while talking to journalists at the Lahore Press Club.

Dr Firdous said the political future of the Sharif family was bleak. “It is astounding that the one who guaranteed the return of a so-called patient from London is now trying to flee the country,” she said, while pointing out towards PMLN leaders Nawaz Sharif and Shehbaz Sharif.

To a question, she said that Shehbaz Sharif booked the ticket before the decision of the court. She said that the government has not done anything wrong as the decision in the public interest were not delayed. She said that the law would continue its course of action against political culprits.

VACCINATION CENTRE

Opening corona vaccination centre at the Lahore Press Club, Dr Firdous said that vaccination of journalists has been started from Lahore’s prestigious press club and scope will be expanded to other press clubs in the province to help media persons to perform their duty of keeping the people informed safely and securely.

Besides LPC President Arshad Ansari, Secretary Zahid Chaudhry and other senior journalists, Lahore Commissioner Muhammad Usman was also present on the occasion. Dr Firdous appreciated the front-line role of the media community in different situations during the corona pandemic.

She said that the government besides protecting the lives of the people was also paying attention to their livelihood. She said that the intensity of the virus has been lessened during Eid holidays but human struggle against this disease continues and the people should maintain social distance while following procedure.

FIRDOUS REVEALS

The special assistant pointed out that the Punjab government has always given priority to the journalists in different projects including Naya Pakistan Housing Scheme and the mediapersons were also accommodated through journalists support fund and journalists colonies. She disclosed that efforts for journalists’ colony were being materialized along with the inclusion of journalists in different projects of public importance.

She condemned Israel’s actions against unarmed Palestinians, saying that the Hindutva mindset that did not allow Kashmiris to offer Eid prayer had been fully exposed before the world. She said that Pakistan firmly supports the just struggle of the Kashmiris and Palestinians. She vowed to deal with different sorts of viruses with the law. She said that Imran Khan will ensure supremacy of law to rid Pakistan of all such viruses.