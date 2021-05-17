Arif Alvi asks Pak Red Crescent to offer humanitarian aid to Palestinians

ISLAMABAD: President Dr Arif Alvi on Monday asked the Pakistan Red Crescent to extend help to the victims of Palestine massacre through medical teams and first-aid supplies.

“Have urged Pakistan Red Crescent to help victims of massacre that is taking place in Palestine. Offer medical teams, volunteers, supplies and tents,” the president said in a tweet.

The president also called upon the member countries of Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) to come forward by extending humanitarian assistance to Palestinians besides highlighting the issue at international forums.

The President also shared an article by Bernie Sanders published in New York Times titled ‘The U.S must stop being an apologist for the Netanyahu government’.

President Alvi, earlier in a letter addressed to his Palestinian counterpart Mahmoud Abbas, had strongly condemned Israel’s violence and assured of Pakistan’s efforts in mobilizing the international community for the Palestinian cause.

He had also reaffirmed Pakistan’s abiding support for a just settlement of the Palestine issue in accordance with the relevant UN Security Council resolutions and for the establishment of an independent, viable and contiguous Palestinian state, with pre-1967 borders with Al-Quds-Al- Sharif as its capital.