Palestinian envoy praises Pak’s efforts to engage int’l community to protect Palestine

ISLAMABAD: Foreign Minister Makhdoom Shah Mahmood Qureshi received the Ambassador of Palestine Ahmed Jawad A.A. Rabaei.

Foreign Minister Qureshi strongly condemned violence by the Israeli forces against innocent worshippers at Al-Aqsa Mosque during the holy month of Ramadan. While conveying his deepest sorrow and condolences for the innocent victims of lethal attacks by Israeli Defence Forces (IDF) in Gaza and the West Bank, he categorically condemned IDF’s continuous and indiscriminate attacks that had resulted in martyrdom of more than 140 Palestinians, including 39 children and 22 women, and injured more than 1,000.

Reassuring Ambassador Rabaei of Pakistan’s ongoing efforts, Qureshi briefed him about his outreach to foreign ministers of important regional partners. Ambassador Rabaei expressed his gratitude for Pakistan’s unwavering support and steadfast policy on Palestine. He appreciated Pakistan’s continuous efforts to engage the international community for protecting Palestine. The Palestinian ambassador apprised the foreign minister about the latest situation on ground, which was already dreadful due to COVID-19, and the ensuing humanitarian suffering.