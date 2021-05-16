Farooq Qaiser of ‘Uncle Sargam’ fame passes away

Prominent Pakistani artist Farooq Qaiser, famous for kids television programme ‘Uncle Sargam’, has passed away.

His death was confirmed by his grandson on Friday.

Farooq Qaiser was famous for highlighting various social issues with his iconic character Uncle Sargam. The legendary character was first showcased in 1976 in children’s program Kaliyan. Farooq Qaiser had been associated with PTV since 1976.

The artist was born on October 13, 1945 in Sialkot. Due to his father’s government job, he travelled to different cities of Pakistan and completed his educational journey in different cities. He completed his matriculation from Peshawar, FA from Quetta and graduated from National College of Arts, Lahore. He did his Masters from Romania and completed Masters in Mass Communication from California, USA in 1999.

The artist was born on October 13, 1945 in Sialkot. Due to his father’s government job, he travelled to different cities of Pakistan and completed his educational journey in different cities

Farooq Qaiser started his career after graduating from National College of Arts in the early 70’s. He was an artist, journalist, TV show director, puppeteer and screenwriter. He was also well known for his comic books.

Renowned character Uncle Sargam was laid to rest on Saturday.

Here many saddened, large numbers of people participated in his funeral prayer.

Qaiser passed away due to cardiac arrest. According to his family, the performer had been suffering from a heart ailment for some time and finally met to his ultimate destination of life.

There are some characters which transcend time and are beloved to multiple generations. Uncle Sargam by Farooq Qaiser was one of them.

He was awarded the Sitara-i-Imtiaz this year on Pakistan Day, is survived by three children, a son and two daughters.

Soon after the news of his demise, condolences poured in from many public figures that paid homage to the late artist’s talent and the impact of his work.

Farooq Qaisar saddened many and the whole nation is in deep sorrow.

Prime Minister Imran Khan and other government officials expressed their sadness over the demise of Qaiser. The Premier remembered him not just as a performer but as someone who “would constantly raise awareness about social injustices and issues”.

Federal Education, National Heritage and Culture Minister Shafqat Mahmood said on his twitter account that “very sorry to learn of Farooq Qaiser’s sad passing away. Uncle Sargam to an entire generation he left an indelible mark on our culture. May his soul rest in peace”.

PML-N president Shehbaz Sharif said “grieved to learn about the passing away of Farooq Qaiser, a legend and icon of our times. He was part and parcel of generations that grew up watching his performances. He spread smiles through his work & his services for television will be remembered for long. Rest in peace”.

Vice President PML-N Maryam Nawaz Sharif said “FarooqQaiser Sahab would be remembered for spreading smiles & laughter. This perhaps is the biggest service you can do to your fellow humans. Thank you for the beautiful, unforgettable childhood memories like Uncle Sargam. May Allah bless your soul. Prayers for the family Palms up together”.

Director General Pakistan National Council of Arts Dr Fozia Saeed said that he was an iron man who fought all his life against the odds in society. He was the loved one of the Society who wrote and spoke to highlight evil characters and pointed out the weaknesses in our social life. His unmatchable, remarkable, undeniable and universal characters have played a vital role in educating people.

She recalled that the unforgettable Farooq Qaisar well remained alive through his writings and acting. He has international recognition for his contribution to the art world.

He has been associated with PNCA’s national puppet theatre and had provided guidance in promoting puppetry art despite of his deteriorating health and CORONA pandemic.

A renowned journalist Nadeem Farooq Paracha said “an unsung genius. Developed a puppet show for children on PTV in 1970s which evolved to became highly satirical. He created memorable characters, especially Uncle Sargam. One segment of the show was called, ‘Science bari ya bhense’ which mocked pseudoscience and quackery. RIP.”