Bilawal offers Eid prayers at Naundero

Pakistan Peoples’ Party (PPP) Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari offered Eid ul Fitr prayers at Bhutto House while strictly observing coronavirus SOPs.

He prayed for keeping the country safe from the devastation of Covid-19 and freedom of Kashmir and Palestine who are living their lives in tyranny.

During the day, the PPP chairman also exchanged greetings with the PML-N President, and Opposition Leader in the National Assembly, Mian Shehbaz Sharif and Opposition Leader in the Punjab Assembly Mian Hamza Shehbaz. via telephone.

In his Eid Ul Fitr message, Bilawal said “On the auspicious occasion of Eid-ul Fitr I wish to greet the Muslims throughout the world and of Pakistan in particular and pray for peace and prosperity in Pakistan, peace for the Palestinians and throughout the world.”

The PPP chairman went to sau that “The Eid celebrations this year must be subdued because of the havoc that has been brought upon the innocent Palestinian men, women and children on the one hand and the havoc caused by pandemic in many regions of the world on the other. My thoughts go out to the poor who are worst hit by pandemic induced unemployment and inflation and economic mismanagement. On this occasion I urge the affluent to share the joy of Eid with their less fortunate brethren.”

“Tolerance, humility and a consideration for the less fortunate ones are the values taught by the holy month of Ramadan. The need for imbibing this spirit has never been so great as today.

Extending his thoughts to those illegally detained, Bilawal said that “On this occasion let us also remember the enforced disappeared, those incarcerated in internment centres without due process and without trial and the victims of brutalities and injustices whether Muslims or Non Muslims. Our thoughts also go out to those who have laid down their lives in the cause of the country and the cause of peace.”

Bilawal also highlighted the importance of safety precautions imposed on all of us by the pandemic, and urged those celebrating the Eid to strictly follow the SOPs.

Separately, Bilawal appointed Peoples Youth Organisations (PYO) office bearers for Larkana district which include Imran Sethar as President, Ghulam Asghar Narejo Senior Vice President, Agha Baddardin Jatoi, Vice President-I, Abdul Jabbar memon Vice President-II, Amjad Ali Brohi, Vice President-III, Mehran Khan Khaskheli General Secretary, Abdul Ghaffar Malano Deputy General Secretary, Toufique Ahmed Bhutto Information Secretary and others.

He also appointed PYO Larkana City office bearers which include Asif Ali Dahahni President, Zaheer Ahmed Narejo Senior Vice President, Sadam Hussain Lashari, Faheem Gul Shaikh, Ghulam Mustafa Gopang, Shahzeb Abro, Wazir Ali Tuinio, Munir Malgani and others.

Bilawal visited Garhi Khuda Bux on second day of Eid along with with Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah where they showered rose petals and offered prayers at the graves of Shaheed Zulfiqar Ali Butto, Shaheed Benazir Bhutto, Mir Murtaza Bhutto, Shaheed Shahnawaz Bhutto.