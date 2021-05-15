Saba Qamar urges fans to pray for Palestine, follow SOPs

Renowned actress Saba Qamar reminded fans to follow COVID-19 SOPs and wishing them an Eid Mubarak while sharing her beautiful pictures on Instagram.

The Pakistani film actress prompted people to remember that this Eid there should no-hugs and no kisses as Pakistan is in between the third wave of Coronavirus.

Saba also urged people to pray for Palestine, and for the people who are suffering from Israeli attacks that started from the Tel Aviv forces attacking worshippers in Al-Aqsa Mosque during Ramadan.

“Es Eid peh na pappiyan hoon gi na jhappiyan hoon gi. Sirf saadi Eid ho gi. Eid Mubarak to all of you! Lots of love and DONT forget your Palestinian Muslim brothers/sisters in your prayers!” the stunning actress wrote.