Farrukh says no one can be corrupt under Imran Khan

ISLAMABAD: Minister of State for Information and Broadcasting Farrukh Habib said on Saturday that the Prime Minister Imran Khan has proved that no one can commit the heinous act of corruption in his tenure.

Making hue and cry over Ring Road issue was like carrying coal to Newcastle, he said in a statement in response to PML- N spokesperson Marriyum Aurangzeb’s remarks.

He said that the Prime Minister Imran Khan has set a great example by inquiry into Ring Road project.

Farrukh Habib said that during PML- N era, scandal of 36 companies emerged, billions of rupees were invested on Raiwind Road, billions of rupees were wasted on Jati Umrah Palace, and camp offices were set up but no inquiry was held on any issue, no case was made against any minister.

During the PML- N government, the record of projcts was set on fire, like the record of Metro bus in LDA Plaza was destroyed in fire incident, he added.

وزیر مملکت اطلاعات و نشریات فرخ حبیب کا مریم اورنگزیب کے بیان پر ردعمل رنگ روڈ کے حوالے سے شور مچانا ایسا ہی ہے جیسے الٹا چور کوتوال کو ڈانٹے، وزیر مملکت۔ ن لیگ کے دور میں 36 کمپنیوں کا سکینڈل، رائے ونڈ روڈ پر اربوں روپے لگائے گئے، فرخ حبیب pic.twitter.com/hON4wHaSRI — Farrukh Habib (@FarrukhHabibISF) May 15, 2021

He said that the fact finding committee prepared a report after making an inquiry and the matter of land acquisition of Rs 2.5 billion was sent to the NAB and responsible bureaucrats have been removed from their posts.

The officers concerned will be dealt at departmental level and NAB will also investigate the matter.