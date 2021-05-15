PMLN says cabinet’s action tantamount to committing ‘contempt of court’

LAHORE – Former law minister and Pakistan Muslim League-N leader Rana Sanaullah Khan has said that Prime Minister Imran Khan and his cabinet have committed ‘contempt of court’ by stopping Shehbaz Sharif from going abroad.

Reacting to interior minister’s statement regarding Shehbaz Sharif’s name on the ECL, he advised the Ministry of Interior Affairs to put names of ‘thieves’ of flour, sugar, LNG and Ring Road scam on the exit control list. He said that the minister’s video statement was a blatant lie.

He asked the interior minister to open his office on the third day of Eid holiday and place the names of ‘thieves’ of flour, sugar, LNG and those involved in the Ring Road scam on the exit control list, then release a video message. He said that the prime minister and his entire cabinet committed ‘contempt of court.’

‘CORRUPT COMPANY’

To a question, the PMLN leader said that a legal summary was circulated after opening the office on the Eid holiday. He said that the ‘scam masters’ were threatened by Shehbaz Sharif. Mocking the interior minister, he said that he lied about the inclusion of Shehbaz’s name on ECL.

At the behest of his boss, the minister kept himself busy putting Shehbaz’s name on ECL during the Eid holidays, he said, adding that the ministry illegally got approved the summary, seeking placement of Shehbaz’s name on ECL in clear violation of the court orders.

The former minister said that Imran Khan was the ‘ring master’ of the Ring Road scam and his name should be put on the exit control list. He said that Imran Khan and his ‘corrupt’ company should be arrested in the corruption of billions of rupees in the Ring Road scheme.