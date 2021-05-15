Firdous says PMLN leaders defending ‘corrupt mafia’

LAHORE – Special Assistant to Punjab Chief Minister on Information Dr Firdous Ashiq Awan has criticized the central and provincial information secretaries of the opposition Pakistan Muslim League-N for defending party president Shahbaz Sharif’s right to bail and visit abroad for treatment.

In a statement on Saturday, she said both the PML-N leaders have broken records of ‘falsehood’ in order to please the party supremo and his daughter for the sake of confirming their employments. She said that both the spokespersons were defending the ‘corrupt mafia’ which has been involved in ‘corruption’ from head to toe.

Dr Firdous reminded the PMLN leadership that Nawaz Sharif was a ‘convicted criminal’ and the time of receiving ‘kickbacks’ through fake development projects was over. She said that the PMLN leadership must remember that the practice of Shehbaz Sharif for increasing bank balance through ‘fictitious telegraphic transfers’ have been exposed.

She alleged that the PMLN governments broke ‘all records of corruption’ and ‘plundering of public money’ in development projects and those ‘secrets’ were now open and known to everybody. She said that the present government made public the inquiry report of the Rawalpindi Ring Road project to expose their ‘corruption’ before the public.

She said that immediate action would be taken against those responsible for irregularities and corruption from the project and they would be brought to justice. She claimed that nobody could raise a finger on the character and transparency of Prime Minister Imran Khan and Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar.