Ring road scam: PML-N demands arrest of PM, CM Buzdar

LAHORE: The Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz (PML-N) Spokesperson Maryam Aurangzeb has demanded immediate arrest of Prime Minister Imran Khan, Punjab Chief Minister Usman Buzdar and all those officers responsible for scam after fact finding report about the project has surfaced.

In a statement issued on Saturday, she said Imran Khan and Usman Buzdar are real culprits of the scam. “These were not irregularities rather a dacoity. In presence of Imran Khan and Usman Buzdar, only dacoity can be committed. They are facilitators of the scam and no independent inquiry can be conducted. No NRO will be given to them,” she said.

“On one hand, Imran Khan lodges FIRs against Shahbaz Sharif and places his name in Exit Control List (ECL) while on the other he changes names of projects to facilitate rent seekers,” she accused. She claimed that Shehbaz Sharif initiated projects worth billions of rupees and Imran Khan could find corruption of a single penny in his projects. Imran Khan realigned his project to commit dacoity, she alleged. The corruption was committed with the decisions and signatures of Imran Khan in flour, sugar, LNG and medicines. Then drama of holding inquiry was staged, she held.

She maintained that Usman Buzdar signed the project following the orders of Imran Khan. “Now, he is staging drama of independent inquiry? “The names of Imran Khan, Usman Buzdar should be placed in ECL and black list before opening of their offices on third day of Eid. She claimed that people are facing more poverty and joblessness due to rising corruption, embezzlement, kickbacks etc in the tenure of Imran Khan.