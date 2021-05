ISLAMABAD: Chairman Senate Sadiq Sanjrani has said Pakistan is focusing on the African countries to promote business linkages.

He was talking to President of the Union of Comoros Azali Assoumani in Djibouti. The Chairman Senate also stressed the need for raising voice for the oppressed people of Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJ&K) and Palestine. He said Kashmir and Palestine disputes must be highlighted at all the international forums.