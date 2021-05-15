Palestinians deaths toll mounts to 137 as Israel pounds Gaza refugee camp

GAZA: Israel continues to bombard the Gaza Strip with air raids and artillery shells, as it stepped up the deployment of troops and tanks near the besieged Palestinian enclave.

As of early today, at least 137 Palestinians, including 36 children, have been killed and over one thousand have been wounded since hostilities flared up on Monday. Palestinian Health Ministry in the West Bank said that the Israeli forces had martyred 11 Palestinians and wounded about 600, during violent confrontations that erupted in many cities and villages.

Another series of Israeli air assaults hit the Shati refugee camp in Gaza killing at least two women, including six children, while burying several others in the rubble.

Another air raid also reportedly hit a house in Khan Yunis.

Thousands of Palestinian families have taken shelter in United Nations-run schools in northern Gaza to escape Israeli artillery fire and relentless airstrikes. The UN has said it estimates approximately 10,000 Palestinians have left their homes in Gaza amid the Israeli offensive.