‘Govt striving to transform Pakistan into real Islamic welfare state’

FAISALABAD – State Minister for Information and Broadcasting Farrukh Habib has said the government is striving to transform Pakistan into a ‘real Islamic welfare state’ as per the vision of Prime Minister Imran Khan.

During his visit to the Panahgah (a shelter home) at the General Bus Stand, he said that innovative project of Panahgah was launched to facilitate the poorest of the poor and now the scope of this project was being extended to across the country so that a welfare state could be built in accordance with the ‘state of Madinah.’

Farrukh Habib said that the government’s efforts had provided relief to poor and now they feel that the government was fully aware of their financial and economic worries and trying to resolve their problems. He said that poor were getting food and shelter in a ‘respectful manner’ inside the shelter house.

Briefing on the occasion, Panahgah Administrator Umar Maqbool said that Khatam-e-Quran arranged in Taraveeh prayers in the Panahgah in addition to providing Sehari and Iftari during the holy month of Ramazan. Similarly, about 2000 poor people were facilitated with quality meal daily, he said.

Farrukh Habib also visited various sections of Panahgah and ate meal along with people staying there. He appreciated arrangements in the Panahgah to facilitate the people. Deputy Commissioner Muhammad Ali, Assistant Commissioner Syed Ayub Bukhari and other officers were also present on the occasion.

Later, the state minister also visited the mausoleum of Hazrat Sufi Barkat Ali in Dalowal at Sammundri Road and offered prayers. He also offered Friday prayer in a mosque near the Sufi tomb. It is pertinent to mention here that Farrukh Habib visited the Child Protection & Welfare Bureau on Thursday and celebrated Eid with children.

On the occasion, the state minister said the Child Protection & Welfare Bureau was housed in rented premises. Now, a new and state-of-the-art building had been developed with Rs 210 million which had a hostel, a school, mess and other facilities, he said, adding that a separate girl’s hostel was under construction which would become functional very soon.