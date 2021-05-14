Israeli planes, troops continue brutal attacks in Gaza; death toll rises to 109

Gaza Strip: In complete disregard for international appeals, the Israeli planes and troops on the ground are carrying out brutal attacks in the Gaza Strip.

At least 109 Palestinians have been martyred in Gaza, including 29 children, over the previous four days while 52 Palestinians were martyred in Gaza in a single-day.

According to Al Arabiya that the Egyptian security delegation has left Tel Aviv following Israel’s launch of the major military operation as Israel rejected the Egyptian requests to have a humanitarian truce.

The UN Security Council will publicly discuss the worsening violence between Israel and Palestinian militants on Sunday. Earlier, the United States objected to a request by China, Norway and Tunisia for a public, virtual meeting of the UN Security Council today.

Meanwhile, Israel has intensified military preparations for ground operation and has deployed tanks on border with Gaza.

At least 7,000 army reservists have been called up and Israel has mobilized 10 reserve border patrol companies to help tackle the unrest between Arab and Jewish communities. Hamas group has expressed readiness for a “reciprocal” ceasefire if Israel stops military actions at the disputed Al-Aqsa Mosque.