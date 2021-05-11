Security plan for Eid-ul-Fitr finalized

The capital city police on Tuesday chalked out a comprehensive security plan for Eid-ul-Fitr in wake of coronavirus to maintain law and order and ensure safety of citizens. Deputy Inspector General of Police (Operations wing) Lahore Sajid Kiani while giving details of the security plan said that more than 7,000 policemen would perform duty on the eve and Eidul Fitr day.

Six SPs, 35 DSPs, 83 SHO/Inspectors and more than 373 subordinates would be on duty on Eid. Sajid Kiani said that there were more than 5,000 mosques in the city which had been categorized according to their sensitivity in different categories. There were 218 mosques of category “A”, 775 mosques of category “B” and 4, 046 masajid of category “C” which would be provided foolproof security on Eid congregation.

The DIG Operations said that implementation on government directions regarding coronavirus preventive measures would be ensured through enforcement teams in collaboration with mosques committees and citizens. Policemen of special security unit (SSU), anti riot force (ARF), dolphin squad and police response unit would be highly alert on their places of postings and ensure complete checking of citizens. Dolphin Squad and PRU teams would conduct patrolling.

The DIG Operations said that search and sweep operations, snap checking, biometric verification and all other preventive measures would be adopted to restrain from any untoward situation. Metal detectors and walk through gates along with CCTV cameras would be used for checking and monitoring purposes. Snipers would be deputed on roofs of buildings to keep an eye on any possible suspects or any suspicious activity. Strict action would be taken against persons involved in aerial firing, one wheeling and hooliganism on Chand Raat and Eid-ul-Fitr. All vehicles, motor bikes and persons will be thoroughly checked at exit and entry points of the city, the DIG asserted.

Preventive measures have been adopted against anti-social elements and their data has been updated to stop such culprits from disturbing peace of the city, he added. The DIG Operations urged the citizens to play a pivotal role and provide full support to police for ensuring peace in the city.