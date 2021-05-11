Continuum of certainty and uncertainty

Love and life are born and reborn. Life without sophistication, and culture is no life in the real sense. Rather, it is living at the crossroads of emptiness, torture, within a continuous environment of bigotry and violence.

To establish order in society we a need strategy to defuse violence and to create a dynamic balance and hope for a way forward to progress, peace and positivity in thinking and implementation of plans and programmes, smiles on faces indicate happiness and satisfaction. We need an enabling culture to do the right things and do things right stay close to reality, make sure your imagination is used not to escape reality but to create it. Participation in national and local level decision making provides a forum to provide in put to address problems of multiple dimensions, ranging from poverty and crime, ills of society, impact of urbanisation, need for rural development and modernisation of rural social systems, hope for justice and equality and equity, and measure for good governance.

Pakistan needs good politics and honest leadership to steer clear of multiple crises and conflicts. Modern organisations and application of new technology could help remove difficulties and problems in management. Do we really need to give and take daily dose of counter offensive, controversies, and counter productivity? As a matter of fact, we need to stand united as a nation, away from party-politics, unnecessary conflicts, and simply use our energies to focus on real issues and the problems people are faced with. What really makes a difference should be our focus.

The people look for peace of mind, peace around for a way forward and welfare of the needy. Managing people and managing things matter. Unfortunately, we don’t learn a thing from our mistakes. We don’t uphold values that we should. Corona virus is an example to reflect on negative thinking and inappropriate behaviours. The pandemic is fast killing our people. Still, we don’t realise our failures and ignorance. No doubt our economy is suffering but lockdown is essential, management by exception is perhaps necessary.

Disturbing thoughts keep me occupied, don’t let me relax, don’t let me do what I should be doing, don’t let me sleep when everyone is already asleep for hours now and about ready to wake up for things, to do with the arrival of the dawn, chirping of birds, here comes wake up call, alarm of clock. Oh God what to do, it is already 7:00 am. I am so tired, starting to dose off. If I sleep now whole day will be gone. It is easy to advise, difficult to act Friends who know suggest to avoid tensions and stress of all sorts, relax, let it go, gracefully accept reality. Disturbing thoughts come back, you find your mood and mode impact negatively. The “you” in you is no longer “you” maybe you need a paradigm shift. change behaviours to fix all rift. But nothing seems to work. Your health is impacted. Symptoms suggest please take rest, relax, that is vitally important.

On every other thing your mood goes off. You are jittery. You want to sleep you cannot. There are noises without noise. You are not concentrating. Environment is upsetting sometimes to the extent of shocks. Unfavourable environment tells on your health, specially when biological clock is dysfunctional. You realise significance of sleep, timing discipline, diet and life style.

Don’t get panicked, unmindful of happenings around, why not acquaint with ways and wisdom, exactly right of your abode and around, environment is scary, don’t feel frightened. I get the shiver at the sound of my own footsteps. If you experience such a thing, don’t get panicked.

Managing people and things, or governing of men is often successful if those concerned know what the problem is. Effective communication and human relations skills are essential. Tools of effective communication include; active listening. Effective feedback, and supportive communication. Barriers include individual, perceptual and organisational. Technology and communication linkage has to be established if you’re dealing with protesting Crowds who are difficult to control. When you are dealing with crowd behaviour even the issue of ethics is hard to apply. Crowd leaders pretend they are not in politics rather pretend they are representing the whole mass of public. This strategy makes them relatable and connectable. It is not difficult to control crowds that have some social structures. They are not likely to contribute to violence or disorder. They tend to secure them a life of dignity. The governing of men needs a good part of the science behind the mob.

Knowledge about people looking for a respectable resettlement and support is a different issue. These are people who needed rehabilitation in a society where they were previously accepted as respectable citizens. These are the people scared and under stress.

The writer is former Director National Institute of Public Administration (NIPA) Government of Pakistan, a political analyst, a public policy expert, and a published author. His book Post 9/11 Pakistan was published in the United States. His book Existential Question for Pakistan was recently launched and highly recommended as a must read for everyone