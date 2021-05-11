PM wants not to tarnish respect, honour of parents: Farrukh Habib

ISLAMABAD: Minister of State for Information and Broadcasting Farrukh Habib Tuesday said the Protection of Parents Ordinance 2021, has been promulgated as Prime Minister Imran Khan wants that the honour and respect of parents should not be tarnished.

وزیراعظم عمران خان چاہتے ہیں کہ والدین کی عزت وتکریم پر حرف نہ آئے اس کے لیے

تحفظ والدین آرڈیننس 2021 کے ذریعے بچوں کی جانب سے والدین کو زبردستی گھروں سے نکالنے کے خلاف تحفظ فراہم کردیا گیا ہے

والدین کو گھروں سے نکالنے پر ایک سال تک قید، جرمانہ یا دونوں سزائیں دی جائیں گی pic.twitter.com/tG1PObsZFs — Farrukh Habib (@FarrukhHabibISF) May 11, 2021

In a tweet tagging copy of the Protection of Parents Ordinance 2021, he said this law provides protection against forcible eviction of parents by their children.

The minister said parental eviction is punishable by up to a year in prison, a fine or both.