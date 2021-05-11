Exports to Afghanistan witness 15% growth during July-April 2021

ISLAMABAD: Adviser to the Prime Minister on Commerce, Textile, Industry and Production Abdul Razak Dawood has claimed that Pakistan’s exports to Afghanistan during July-April 2021 have witnessed growth of 15 percent to $ 869 million as compared to $ 754 million during July-April 2020.

Fruits, vegetables, meat, dairy products, chemicals, electrical equipment, machinery, paper and paperboard are main export items to Kabul. “We continue to encourage legal, secure, transparent, consistent and reliable trade with Afghanistan,” he tweeted.

He commended the efforts of Trade and Investment Counsellor and urged him to provide even greater facilitation to our exporters.