Jammu and Kashmir not India’s internal matter, says Qureshi

ISLAMABAD: Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi Monday categorically said Jammu and Kashmir was not India’s internal matter and the final settlement of the dispute lay in the resolutions of United Nations Security Council (UNSC).

Let me be clear: Jammu & Kashmir is an internationally recognised dispute on the @UN Security Council agenda. Final settlement of the dispute lies in #UNSC resolution calling for free and impartial plebiscite under UN auspices. Nothing about J&K can be India’s internal matter. — Shah Mahmood Qureshi (@SMQureshiPTI) May 10, 2021

