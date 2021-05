Climate to ravage Kenya’s tea production

Climate change is set to devastate Kenya’s tea production as the world’s largest exporter faces rising temperatures, erratic rainfall and insect infestations, according to analysis released on Monday. Tea is the world’s most consumed drink after water and disruption in supply from the east African nation is predicted to have a global impact. A report from the charity Christian Aid outlined the various threats Kenya faces to its key black tea crop, as well as the dangers that other countries are likely to encounter as the planet continues to warm. Citing a peer-reviewed study, the report said that the quadruple threat of rising temperatures, erratic rainfall, droughts and new insect infestations are forecast to destroy 26.2 percent of the country’s optimal tea growing areas by 2050. And climate change is expected to reduce the areas with medium quality growing conditions by nearly 40 percent in the same time frame. “For generations we have carefully cultivated our tea farms and we are proud that the tea that we grow here is the best in the world,” said Richard Koskei, a tea farmer from Kenya’s western highlands. “But climate change poses a real threat to us. We cannot predict seasons anymore, temperatures are rising, and rainfall is more erratic.”