Ten more lose battle to Covid-19 in Larkana

Ten more people succumbed to Covid-19 in Chandka Medical College Hospital ICU and HDU in April during the fresh wave of coronavirus.

Medical Superintendent, Chandka Medical College Hospital (CMCH) revealed this while briefing the participants of a meeting held at the Commissioner’s office on Monday which was presided over by Commissioner Shafique Ahmed Mahesar.

The District Health Officer informed the meeting that 11,851 samples of COVID-19 suspected people were obtained since April till to date out of which 417 persons tested positive hence the positive ratio is 4% in Larkana district.

Mahesar instructed the participating health department officials to ensure availability of Oxygen in Intensive Care Unit (ICU and High Dependency Unit (HDU) and also take proper care of the affected patients. He further directed that Consultants must visit the patients on a daily and regular basis and it must also be ensured that round the clock PCR facility is available at the CMCH.

Commissioner Mahesar said that three more coronavirus vaccination centres be also established in Larkana out of which one should be exclusively for women adding proper reliable data must also be made prepared. Commissioner said that lockdown should only be imposed on those areas where the ratio of positive cases is higher and SOPs must be implemented.

Vice Chancellor, Shaheed Mohtarma Benazir Bhutto Medical University (SMBBMU) Prof. Dr. Aneela Atta-ur-Rahman, Deputy Commissioner Tarique Manzoor Chandio and other relevant officers attended the meeting.

Meanwhile, Assistant Commissioner Ahmed Ali Soomro accompanied by the Anti-Encroachment Force sealed five shops and ordered the arrest of five more shopkeepers for violating SOPs issued by the government during his visit to Pakistan Chowk, Resham Gali, Shahi Bazaar and other areas.