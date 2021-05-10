CM chairs meeting to chalk out ADP priorities

LAHORE: Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar chaired a meeting in his office to map out the annual development programme’s priorities for the financial year 2021-22.

The meeting expounded suggestions to include Punjab-based mega development projects in the public sector development programme.

Federal Energy Minister Hammad Azhar, Provincial Finance Minister Makhdoom Hashim Jawan Bakht, P&D chairman and others attended the meeting while Federal P&D Minister Asad Umar, Federal Industries Minister Makhdoom Khusro Bakhtiar, Deputy Chairman Planning Commission and NHA chairman participated through video-link.

Addressing the meeting, the CM said that social sector development would be prioritised in the next ADP.

The regional needs would be prioritized in development schemes as a separate development package had been devised for every district in consultation with the respective MNAs and MPAs, he added.

A balanced package has been devised for PSDF by identifying local needs, he added.

The CM apprised that the projects worth billions of rupees were being started under public-private partnership to provide more facilities to the masses by expediting the composite economic development process.

Every area in Punjab will be provided with its rights and new projects were also being started along with timely completion of ongoing schemes, the CM concluded.

Federal ministers Asad Umar, Hammad Azhar and Makhdoom Khusro Bakhtiar presented proposals for the next ADP and the participants agreed to further promote synergy between the Planning Commission and the Punjab government.