‘Kashmiris will give another chance to PMLN in general elections’

Azad Jammu Kashmir Prime Minister Raja Farooq Haider has said that Kashmiri people will give another chance to the Pakistan Muslim League-N in the general elections of the state.

“I hope our party will retain power in Azad Jammu Kashmir while winning the polls in view of tremendous performance of our government in socio economic uplift of the state,” he said while talking to journalists in Mirpur.

He Kashmiri prime minister appealed people to strictly follow the preventive measures as the third spike of the corona pandemic was more dangerous to that of the previous. He asked people to maintain social distancing and implement the SOPs in Eid congregations to avert increasing threat of the pandemic to human life.

KASHMIRIS ON BOARD

To a question, Farooq Haider said that early peaceful settlement of Kashmir issue was key to progress and prosperity of South Asia. He underlined the need to take Kashmiris on board for the peaceful resolution of the much delayed Kashmir issue.

He said that Kashmir was not a territorial dispute between Pakistan and India but it was a question of granting right to self-determination to the Kashmiri people in accordance with the United Nations resolutions.

He said that India was not sincere in the settlement of the issue and her offer of talks were merely to hoodwink the international community from the worst human rights situation obtaining in the occupied territories.

Farooq Haider said that Kashmiris were the fundamental party to the dispute and no solution of Kashmir issue will be possible without their participation. He paid rich tributes to the people of Poonch for their unique sacrifices during the liberation movement in 1947 and remained committed for the liberation of Kashmir from Dogra despotic rule.