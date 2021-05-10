National economy stabilsing after passing through difficult times, claims Imran

Jeddah: Prime Minister Imran Khan has said that the country’s economy is being stabilised as it has passed through the most difficult times with consistent strengthening of its reserves.

Addressing a gathering of Pakistani community at a ceremony held in Jeddah in connection with Roshan Digital Account, he said the country is rightly back on track and on path to its real destiny due to his government’s efforts for Naya Pakistan. He said the economic indicators of the country are showing improvement. Imran Khan said construction industry is providing jobs and the low-cost housing initiative would provide housing facilities to low-income groups. He said prior to it, there was no concept of such housing facility in Pakistan, the government was slowly and gradually unfolding such facilities.

The premier said his government’s struggle was driven mainly for establishment of rule of law in the country. Appreciating the role of about 9 million overseas Pakistanis in the prosperity of the country, he said that they possess huge potential and had been the biggest asset. The prime minister lauded the overseas Pakistanis for their patriotism and contribution to the progress and development of Pakistan.