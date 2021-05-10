Pakistan reports 78 more Covid deaths, 3,447 new cases

ISLAMABAD: 78 more deaths due to Coronavirus infection and 3,447 new positive cases were reported in the country during the last 24 hours.

Statistics 10 May 21:

Total Tests in Last 24 Hours: 37,756

Positive Cases: 3447

Positivity % : 9.12%

Deaths : 78 — NCOC (@OfficialNcoc) May 9, 2021

According to National Command an Operation Centre (NCOC ) fresh statistics, the death toll in the country due to pandemic has now reached 18,993. 37,756 tests were conducted and positivity ratio remained 9.12 percent.