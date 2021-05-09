Sindh CM suspends Gadap AC, SHO over firing incident at Bahria Town Karachi

Sindh Chief Minister Murad Ali Shah on Saturday removed the assistant commissioner and mukhtiarkar (revenue official) of Gadap Town in wake of happening a day ago where a man was injured in firing allegedly carried out by private guards of Bahria Town Karachi (BTK) and policemen in civvies.

Provincial Information Minister Syed Nasir Hussain Shah said that the chief minister also removed the Gadap Town SHO for “not maintaining peace and order in the area”. He informed that the chief minister has also ordered an inquiry into the incident.

“The Sindh chief minister has said that we will not allow anyone to be wronged. The rights of the local people will be completely protected,” Shah said.

PPP Chairperson Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari also took notice of the incident that took place between local residents and BTK officials, the minister said in a statement.

Earlier during course of the day, the provincial information minister, MNA Jam Abdul Kareem and MPA Saleem Baloch visited Jinnah Hospital to meet those injured in the incident saying “We will not tolerate anyone being wronged. Complete cooperation will be extended to the affectees,”.

It is pertinent to mention that an activist of Sindh Indigenous Rights Alliance and resident of Kathor area, Abdul Hafeez reportedly said that the BTK guards along with police tried to destroy the crops in Kamal Khan Jokhio Goth on Friday morning but the locals put up resistance and forced them to abandon the attempt. However, armed private guards accompanied by police both in uniform and civilian clothes returned to the scene again after Friday prayers and started destroying the crops with bulldozers, according to Hafeez.