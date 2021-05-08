Rallies condemn eviction of Malir residents

The activists and workers associated with different political parties took out rallies in almost big and small towns of Hyderabad, Mirpurkhas, and other divisions of the province on Saturday to register their protest against the forced eviction of the residents of the centuries-old villages in Malir district by the armed men of a business tycoon. The participants of the rallies in the demonstrations were taking the banners and placards inscribed with the slogans against the builders and their patrons, including the top PPP leadership. The leaders said that they were forced to come to the roads to show their solidarity with those being displaced by greedy builders in connivance with rulers in Sindh, adding that they warned to widen their scope if the demolition of the houses was not stopped forthwith. Earlier, Ayaz Latif Palejo of Quami Awami Tehreek, Syed Jalam Mehmood Shah of Sindh United Party, Dr Qadir Magsi of Sindh Taraqi Pasand Party, and other parties and rights activists and members of the civil society. Ayaz Latif Palejo talking to Daily Times said that his party workers as well as the people from different walks of life came on the roads despite the rising cases of the Covid-19 to show their solidarity with the victims of the greed of the builders, who according to him, were being fully supported by PPP leadership and other powerful figures adding he said that they would foil all such attempts to evict more people from their hearths and homes.

“This is the naked aggression and atrocity of the builder and his cronies against the peaceful indigenous people” he added and asked the rulers to mend their ways and stop such greedy businessmen from evicting the poor people. Ameer Azad Panhwar and Shahnawaz Siyal of SUP and STP respectively said that people on the short call came on the roads in various towns and showed their anger, indignation, and resentment against the builder and their patrons. They said that PPP rulers as well as the leaders were equally responsible for the forced eviction of the people from various villages of Malir and in other areas of the province.

They said after Eid a vigorous joint protest movement would be launched if the builder mafia was not bridled by the rulers.