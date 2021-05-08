Pakistan receives over 10m Chinese, 1.2m AstraZeneca doses via Covax facility

The National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC) on Saturday announced the country received over 10 million doses of coronavirus vaccines procured from China including others through COVAX programme.

The command centre urged all citizens especially senior citizens of above 60 years age to get vaccinated on priority. It said that 60 years and above aged people were the most vulnerable to the disease. So far, 10.19 million doses of different Covid vaccines comprising of Sinopharm, Sinovac and CanSino were received.

The command centre said that 1.23 million doses of Astrazenca Covid vaccine were also received in the federal capital. However, this vaccine was procured through COVAX programme. Elaborating arrival of next tranches of the Covid vaccines, it said one million doses of Sinovac were landing on May 9 (Sunday).

It said that one million consignment was landing on May 13-15 while another 1.5 million doses were expected by the end of May, 2021. On the other hand, the national tally of total active COVID-19 cases recorded 82,731 with 4,109 more people tested positive for the deadly virus and 4,957 people recovered from the disease during the last 24 hours.

As many as 120 corona patients have died during the past 24 hours, 110 of whom were under treatment in hospitals and 10 out of the hospitals in their respective quarantines or homes, according to the latest update issued by the command centre. During the past 24 hours, most of the deaths have occurred in Punjab followed by Pakhtunkhwa.

Out of the total 120 deaths occurred in the last 24 hours, 56 of them had died who were under treatment on ventilators. The maximum ventilators were occupied in four major areas including Lahore 64 percent, Multan 70 percent, Gujranwala 62 percent and Peshawar 46 percent.

The maximum Oxygen beds (alternate oxygen providing facility other than ventilator administered as per medical requirement of COVID patient) were also occupied in four major areas of Gujranwala 59 percent, Swabi 54 percent, Peshawar 58 percent and Multan 62 percent.

Around 638 ventilators were occupied elsewhere in the country while no COVID affected person was on ventilator in Azad Jammu Kashmir (AJK), Gilgit Baltistan and Balochistan. Some 48,103 tests were conducted across the country on Friday, including 13,676 in Sindh, 20,234 in Punjab, 7,744 in Pakhtunkhwa, 3,945 in Islamabad, 1,287 in Balochistan, 372 in Gilgit Baltistan, and 845 in Azad Kashmir.

Around 752,712 people have recovered from the disease so far across Pakistan making it a significant count with over 90 percent recovery ratio of the affected patients. Since the pandemic outbreak, a total of 854,240 cases were detected that also included the perished, recovered and under treatment COVID-19 patients so far, including AJK 17,763, Balochistan 23,186, Gilgit Baltistan 5,367, ICT 77,684, Pakhtunkhwa 123,150, Punjab 316,334 and Sindh 290,756.