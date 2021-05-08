Ex-Khasadar, Levies forces rendered valuable sacrifices in war on terror: DPO Khyber

Former Khasadar and Levies personnel rendered matchless sacrifices in war on terror and the nation will not forget their services for the sake of the country, stated District Police Officer(DPO),Khyber Waseem Riaz here on Friday.

The DPO expressed this while addressing on the occasion of distribution of Ramadan food packages among the heirs of the martyred officials here in Jamrud day.Beside DPO,Khyber as chief guest,Additional Deputy Commissioner(ADC) Noor Wali, local police officials,elits and relatives of the deceased attended the moot.

DPO Wessem Riaz said that the martyred were torch-bearers for the police force and the whole nation salutes the sacrifices of martyred who laid their lives in the line of duties.

He added that the government would extend every possible assistance to the deceased families and they would not be left alone in time of need.

Children of the martyred are expected to follow the footprints of their fathers,the DPO noted, hoping they will not hesitate to serve the country.

He assured that police officials of merged districts would be brought equal to police forces of other parts of the country by providing them all facilities and incentives enjoyed by the former, he assured.

At the end the DPO,Waseem Riaz and ADC Noor Wali distributed Ramadan food packages among the families of the martyred.