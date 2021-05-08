PPP women activists protest against local party leadership

Large number of poor women workers of Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) on Friday held a demonstration at Jinnah Bagh to protest against local leadership of the party for being neglected by them in jobs, distribution of ration and financial benefits.

They were holding party flags and shouted slogans against the attitude and behaviour of the party’s local office bearers.

The protesters included Shahida Bhutto, Hasina Bhutto, Yasmin Bhutto, Mumtaz Khatoon, Gul Khatoon Sargani, Razia Mastoi and others.

The women activists complained before the media that they are real old Jiyalas of Shaheed Zulfiqar Ali Bhutto and Shaheed Benazir Bhutto, and it is a sorry state that the present party’s leadership has neglected them hence they have become fed up now from them.

They said in every election they came out of their homes, went house to house without taking care of their health and forgetting their children to seek support and votes for the party’s candidates and get them elected but after election the same candidates forget them and start benefiting their own relatives which is unjust and sheer negligence on their part.

They said several commitments were made with them in the past but none has so been honoured. They said they were denied jobs for their sons, ration during lockdown and financial benefits which were also distributed among the henchmen of the local leadership which they condemned.

They demanded the PPP Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari to take notice of the issues and action against the local leadership. They also demanded a meeting with him to share their grievances with him upon his arrival at Bhutto House, Naundero.