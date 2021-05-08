Gandapur pays homage to Sehrai

Minister for Kashmir and Gilgit-Baltistan Affairs Ali Amin Khan Gandapur on Friday paid homage to Tehreek-e-Hurriyat Jammu and Kashmir Chairman Ashraf Sehrai who died on Wednesday in Indian custody.

Expressing deep sorrow over the demise of Sahrai, he said the great leader of Kashmir has set an example of determination and perseverance during indian captivity.

In a statement issued here, the minister said that the people of Kashmir have lost a great leader who never compromised on Kashmiri’s right to self determination.

The sacrifices made by Ashraf Sahrai and his family for the independence of Kashmir would not go in vain, he added.

He expressed concern over the spread of novel coronavirus in Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir and said that thousands of cases were being reported daily in the occupied valley, adding that the lives of millions of Kashmiris were put at risk due to non-availability of health facilities at the area.

Gandapur said the track record of Indian state terrorism reinforced the fears that it could play a vicious game against unarmed Kashmiris under the guise of worst situation of coronavirus to fulfill its nefarious designs.

He urged the international community, especially the United Nations, International Human Rights Organizations and the Organization of Islamic Cooperation to put pressure on India in ensuring the provision of health facilities in occupied Kashmir due to alarming situation of the pandemic.

The minister also expressed concern over the threat to the lives of Kashmiri leaders and youth imprisoned in various Indian jails and appealed to international organizations and the international media to play a proactive role in protecting the lives of jailed Kashmiri leaders, women and youth.