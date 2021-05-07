Saudi Crown Prince acknowledges Pakistan’s efforts towards regional peace

JEDDAH: In a meeting with Chief of Army Staff General Qamar Javed Bajwa, Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman acknowledged Pakistan’s role and efforts contributing towards regional peace and stability, ISPR said on Friday.

General Bajwa is currently on a visit to Saudi Arabia where he will meet Saudi officials.

The COAS also called on Deputy Defence Minister Khalid bin Salman today.

“During the meetings, matters of mutual interest, regional security situation including recent developments in the Afghan Peace Process, bilateral defence, security, collaboration for regional peace and connectivity were discussed,” the military’s media wing stated.

…During the meetings, matters of mutual interest, regional security situation including recent developments in Afghan Peace Process, bilateral defence, security, collaboration for regional peace and connectivity were discussed. (2/4) pic.twitter.com/vZTwHIhdOz — DG ISPR (@OfficialDGISPR) May 7, 2021

COAS said that Pakistan is resolute in its commitment to safeguard the sovereignty and territorial integrity of KSA and defence of the two Holy Mosques.

The crown prince acknowledged Pakistan’s role towards regional peace and stability.

Mohammed bin Salman emphasized that relations between Saudi Arabia and Pakistan are based on Islamic brotherhood and mutual trust.