Section 144 enforced in Swat

Section 144 has been enforced across Swat valley by the district administration on the recommendations of the National Command and Control Center (NCOC) to contain the corona epidemic situation and on the directives of the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government.

An order issued by Swat Deputy Commissioner Junaid Khan said that the markets would remain completely closed from May 8 to 16 to reduce the spread of the virus during Eidul Fitr.

Food, fruit and vegetable, medicine, petrol pumps, meat, chicken, bakery, e-commerce-home delivery, mobile franchises, electricity, gas, internet, call centers, media offices, groceries, bakery, and sweet shops will be open.

The order said that there would be a complete ban on holding bangles, clothes, and other stalls on Chand Raat.

From May 8 to 16, all tourist destinations will be closed. Hotels, rest houses, and public parks will also remain closed due to the lockdown.

Roads to tourist destinations will remain closed. Public transport will also be banned due to which inter-district, inter-city, and local public transport stations will also be closed from May 8 to 16, while private vehicles, taxis, rickshaws will have 50% capacity and goods transport will be allowed.