Imran Khan to meet crown prince, OIC head, other key officials during KSA tour

At the invitation of Saudi Crown Prince Mohammad bin Salman bin Abdulaziz, Prime Minister Imran Khan will embark on a three-day official visit to the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia (KSA) on Friday (May 7).

The prime minister will be accompanied by a high-level delegation, including Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi and other members of the federal cabinet. During the visit, the prime minister’s consultations with the Saudi leadership will cover all areas of bilateral cooperation including economic, trade, investment, energy, job opportunities for Pakistani workforce, and welfare of Pakistani Diaspora in the Kingdom.

The two sides will also exchange views on regional and international issues of mutual interest. A number of bilateral agreements/MoUs are expected to be signed during the visit. The prime minister will also meet Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) Secretary General Dr Yousef Al-Othaimeen, World Muslim League Secretary General Mohammad bin Abdulkarim Al-Issa and Imams of the Two Holy Mosques in Makkah and Medina.

Prime Minister Imran Khan will also interact with Pakistani community in Jeddah. Pakistan and Saudi Arabia have long-standing and historic fraternal relations, rooted deep in common faith, shared history and mutual support. The people of Pakistan hold the Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques in the highest esteem, the official statement said.

The relationship is marked by close cooperation in all fields and mutual collaboration on regional and international issues, in particular those faced by the Muslim Ummah. Saudi Arabia is a member of the OIC Contact Group on Jammu Kashmir.

Saudi Arabia is home to more than two million Pakistanis, contributing towards the progress and prosperity of both countries. Regular high-level bilateral visits continue to play a pivotal role in providing impetus to the fraternal ties and close cooperation between Pakistan and Saudi Arabia