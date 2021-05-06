Daraz supports Imran Khan’s Initiative of ‘Koi Bhooka Nahin Soye Ga’ in collaboration with Saylani Welfare Trust

As part of government’s Ehsaas Program, Prime Minister Imran Khan launched “Koi Bhooka Nahin Soyega” initiative to provide for the underprivileged and work towards making sure no one is left hungry in the country. Daraz takes part in this drive by providing its platform to individuals around the world who want to donate to this program. Addressing the launch ceremony in Islamabad in march, Imran Khan said that he wishes that the initiative would “One day, these vans would feed people across Pakistan.” Last year, Daraz collected more than PKR 1 Crore in its Ramadan online donation drive and this year we would like to collect more through our platform to support substantial initiatives like this one initiated by the premier and Saylani Welfare Trust. The project is currently operational in Islamabad, Faisalabad, Peshawar and Lahore and will be further expanded in the country to reach maximum people. The mobile vans visit different areas of these cities and have a capacity to feed up to 2000 individuals.













