PM to leave for Saudi Arabia on Friday: Ashrafi

Chairman Pakistan Ulema Council and Special Representative of the Prime Minister on Interfaith Harmony and Middle East

Hafiz Muhammad Tahir Mahmood Ashrafi said that Prime Minister Imran Khan would leave for Saudi Arabia on May 7 (Friday) on the invitation of Crown Prince of Saudi Arabia Muhammad bin Salman.

Talking to media persons before departure to Saudi Arabia at Islamabad Airport, Tahir Mahmood Ashrafi said the PM would meet Muhammad bin Salman, Secretary General of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation, (OIC), Imams of the Two Holy Mosques, religious and political leadership of Saudi Arabia and Pakistanis during his visit.

Ashrafi said that the relationship between Saudi Arabia and Pakistan was like a body and soul.

Pakistan’s political, military and religious leadership has made it clear that no compromise is possible on the peace and security of the Holy Land ,he added.

During the visit of the Prime Minister of Pakistan to Saudi Arabia, a plan of action will be devised regarding extremism, terrorism, sectarian violence, Islamic phobia and blasphemy.

Pakistan wanted unity and solidarity of the Muslim Ummah for the solution of the problems of the Muslim world and Muslims, he added.

Replying to a question, Ashrafi said that Organisation of Islamic Cooperation(OIC) united the Muslim Ummah and Saudi Arabia had the leadership at the moment, they were ready for all possible cooperation to make OIC stronger and more effective.

“We have never supported the formation of any alternative forum for the Organization of Islamic Cooperation,” he added.

During the visit, Pak-Saudi Arabia Supreme Coordination Council, Green Pakistan Green Saudi Arabia Green Middle East and various other agreements will be signed.

In response to another question, Ashrafi said that Chief of Army Staff General Qamar Javed Bajwa was also present in Saudi Arabia and would meet the leadership of Saudi Arabia.