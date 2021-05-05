Bullet-riddled body of a retired constable found near Thatta

A bullet-riddled body of an elderly man was found near the Bhari Farm area of Jhirk town near district Thatta on Wednesday. The deceased who was identified as Ghul Pathan 62 a retired police constable was the resident of Old Clifton area Karachi and had been kidnaped by a few unidentified armed men from outside his home a couple of days ago.

The body was spotted by people lying in the bushes who then informed the police. The body was later shifted by the area police to the Civil Hospital Thatta for postmortem and later handed over to the heirs who had reached there after being informed of the incident.

According to the doctor who performed postmortem said the deceased received two bullets in the chest and two in the abdomen, besides the body also carried marks of torture inflicted with any sharp instrument.

The heirs of the deceased told the media that they had registered an FIR of Kidnapping at the Old Clifton area Police station against unidentified men, and since then the police had begun searching for him but could not find any clue about his whereabouts until they were informed about his death by the Jhirk police.