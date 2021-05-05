The Holy Prophet (PBUH) and tolerance

In pre-Islamic Arabia, there was little respect for women and the poor. Among clans there was no concept of a state or a central political authority. Idolatry, depravity and slavery were the order of the day. Beyond the Arabian Peninsula, there was a bipolar world order with the Roman and Persian Empires pitted against each other.

Amid this chaos, the Holy Prophet Muhammad (SAW) was born in Mecca in 571 AD. He was born posthumously to Abdullah (RA), a highly respectable merchant from the Hashemite clan who left for the heavenly abode at the young age of 24.

The Holy Prophet’s mother, Amina (RA), noticed something extraordinary about her son right as soon as he was born. He spent 40 years in Mecca and everybody saw that both his habits and character were exemplary. It was at this age that the proclamation of Prophethood was revealed by Allah.

This first revelation establishes that learning is crucial for our existence, because life is based on facts and practicality and not illusion. The basic creed of the Prophet Muhammad (PBUH) is to have faith in all the Prophets, to believe in all the Holy Books and to believe in the Hereafter and the Day of Judgement and finally to have firm belief in the finality of the Holy Prophet (PBUH).

On one occasion, Abu Jahal – known for his opposition to the Holy Prophet (PBUH) – advanced towards him while harbouring wicked and harmful intentions. Stopping just a few steps before reaching him Abu Jahl was suddenly seen turning back, screaming and shielding his face. He told his companions that he had seen “a ditch of burning fire and some wings flying”. Later, the Prophet (PBUH) while commenting on incident said: “If he had proceeded further, the angels would have plucked his limbs off one after another.” The Holy Quran describes him as the Highest of humanity and God is his custodian and it is He who will look after him against all his enemies.

Prophet Muhammad (PBUH) teaches us to have faith in all the Prophets, to believe in all the Holy Books and to believe in the Hereafter and the Day of Judgement

The Arabs regarded women as saleable commodities. Underserving of either respect or rights. The Holy Prophet (PBUH) made women equal partners in life, so much so that he discouraged divorce. For him, family life was most important. He also had great love for children and his compassion for animals is well-known. He never put himself in a privileged position. He detested hypocrisy and disliked meddling in others’ affairs. He maintained a humble lifestyle. Surah Al-Qalam (The Pen) Ayat 29 stands as a stark warning to all, during and after the Prophet’s (PBUH) lifetime, who speak ill of him.

After the proclamation of Prophethood, those who embraced Islam were mostly young men and women – slaves and maid servants – seeking economic and social change. The chiefs and elders who ‘owned’ them never for a moment believed that Islam would prosper in the current set-up. But when they saw how fast it was spreading, they were out for blood; especially as the Holy Prophet (PBUH) had abolished slavery. Thus, they fought tooth and nail to extinguish the flames of truth. While blindly opposing the movement, the Quraish subjected the new converts to the most inhumane torture but, even then, failed to weaken their resolve. Finally, with the Prophet’s (PBUH) advent to Madinah, the long and arduous spell of persecution came to a halt.

In the beginning, after the Hijrah, there were skirmishes outside Madinah between Muslims and Quraish and the decisive battles of Badr and Ahad were fought, but all were put down. It might have been peace or war, the Holy Prophet (PBUH) worked for the eternal peace of future generations. He was a statesman with exceptional far-sightedness. With his outstanding diplomatic skills, he made alliances and established relations with other religious communities and empires. Within ten years, under his impeccable leadership, Mecca triumphed and a new welfare state based on equality and social justice came into being.

The gist of the Holy Prophet (PBUH) teachings is that he exhorts all people to live a collective life, for the greater good. It reminds all to inculcate a culture that manifests the best of human character.

His message is further summed up in the farewell address at the time of his only pilgrimage. He reiterates the middle path in life and shuns extremism as well as all types of superstition. He gives utmost importance to human dignity, equality, justice and rights of women. In his last sermon, the Holy Prophet (PBUH) stressed that: “It is the merit that counts whether you are a Black or White, an Arab or a non-Arab.”

Nevertheless, he warned that after him, his followers would indulge in many differences. The only way to avoid this and stay on the right path is to follow the Holy Quran and his conduct in letter and spirit

At present, Muslim states are suffering from degradation. As long as Muslims abided by the teachings of the Holy Quran and the practice of the Holy Prophet (PBUH) they flourished. As soon as they deviated from the right path, they lost the prestige and eminence they once enjoyed.

The current state of affairs is such that empty slogans have taken over practising Sunnah. Claimants of Prophet’s (PBUH) love are many but the true followers are few and far between. In the words of the English poet, ST Coleridge: “water, water everywhere,/ nor any drop to drink”. Allama Iqbal pointed out the dilemma long ago in his emphatic Jawab e Shikwa: “Reh Gyi Rasm-e-Azan, Rooh-e-Bilali Na Rahi” (Azan yet sounds, but not now like Bilal’s, soulfully.)

We understand that Islam is a complete code of life. There is no place for scepticism in God’s message. The Holy Prophet’s (PBUH) teachings and practice are crystal clear. The only requirement is to approach the teachings with positive mind and open heart. I close this with the Quranic injunction given in Surah Al-Ankabut (The Spider) Ayat 69: “And those who strive in our (cause) He will certainly guide them to our paths: For verily God is with those who do right.”

The writer is an eminent educationist, scholar of English Literature and Comparative Religion. In addition to articles and research papers, he is author of “Yaum ul Furqan”, a book on the Battle of Badr. He can be reached at prof.gsq@gmail.com