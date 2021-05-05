Four FC personnel martyred in Afghan cross border attack

Four Frontier Corps (FC) soldiers were martyred and six injured after a terrorist encounter near the Pakistan-Afghanistan border on Wednesday.

The military’s media wing, ISPR, said that “Today during fencing activity in Manzakai Sector, Distt Zhob, Balochistan along Pakistan – Afghanistan Border, Terrorists from across Afghanistan ambushed FC troops moving for fencing.”

Consequently four FC soldiers embraced martyrdom while six others got injured, the military’s media wing said, adding, “FC troops responded promptly”.

It said the injured are being shifted to the Combined Military Hospital, Quetta. Those martyred include Havaldar Noor Zaman, Sepoy Shakeel Abbas, Sepoy Ehsan Ullah and Naik Sultan.

Condemning the incident, Interior Minister Sheikh Rashid termed the attack “a cowardly attempt of anti-state elements”. He vowed to make an example out of the terrorists involved in the attack.