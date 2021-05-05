Five injured in Landi Kotal road accident

Five passengers’ sustained injuries when a car and trailer collided at Charwazgai checkpoint of Landi Kotal on Tuesday. According to the Police Station, Landi Kotal official, a taxi car bearing registration no.ATO-O51 Sindh was on its way to Peshawar from Landi Kotal when it was hit by an Afghanistan bound loaded truck carrying number plate TLM-813. As a result five persons including Said Munir,Roohullah,Said Ghulam,Niaz Ali and Muhammad Ismael got seriously wounded. According to the Rescue 1122 official, soon after the accident, the officials rushed to the spot, retrieved the injured and shifted them to headquarter hospital, Landi Kotal for medical aid. All the patients were referred to Peshawar hospital due to precarious condition, hospital sources informed. The Afghani driver identified as Paida Gul fled from the scene after the incident, however the conductor of the truck identified as Muhammadi s/o Lawangeen- an Afghan citizen, was apprehended and put behind the bars for investigation, police official told.













