Subsidized Ramazan bazars providing relief to masses: Farrukh

Minister of State for Information and Broadcasting, Farrukh Habib on Monday said that Pakistan Tehreek e Insaf (PTI), government is giving subsidy to “Ramzaan Bazars” for providing relief to the masses. Subsidy amounting Rs. 5 billion given to Ramzaan Bazars to support the general public so they can purchase essential commodities at affordable rates, he said while talking to a private television channel. Commenting on high petroleum prices in the region, he said the government has reduced the levies on petroleum prices to extend relief to consumers of the petroleum products. Replying to a question about sugar mafia, he said the incumbent government has played unprecedented role for controlling sugar mafia.













