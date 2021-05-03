Jahangir Tareen, Ali Tareen bail extended till May 19

A Lahore sessions court on Monday (today) extended the interim bail granted to PTI’s Jahangir Tareen and his son Ali Tareen in two cases.

Tareen and his son appeared before the court and were accompanied by by 23 MPAs and three MNAs. The lawmakers who turned up to show solidarity with the PTI leader include MNA Raja Riaz, Mubeen Alam Anwer, Khawaja Shiraz, Ghulam Lali, Nauman Langrial and Sami Gilani.

The Federal Investigation Agency’s (FIA) investigation officer mentioned and informed the courts that the investigation against the accused has not yet been completed and their statements are being recorded.

Tareen’s lawyer stated that joint investigation team (JIT) head investigating the cases has not yet issued notice to his client. Tareen will appear before the JIT whenever he is called.

The sessions and banking courts gave the investigation officer a final chance to complete the investigation and extended the interim bail of Tareen and his son until next hearing on May 19.

The Lahore local court granted bail to Jahangir Tareen till April 10, while the banking court granted bail to Jahangir Tareen and Ali Tareen till April 7.

Jahangir Tareen and Ali Tareen are accused of financial fraud of Rs 3 billion.