G7 to look at rapid response mechanism to counter Russian ‘propaganda’, UK’s Raab says

The Group of Seven richest countries will look at a proposal to build a rapid response mechanism to counter Russian “propaganda” and disinformation, British Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab told Reuters. Raab said the United Kingdom, which is this year chair of the G7, was “getting the G7 to come together with a rapid rebuttal mechanism” to counter Russian misinformation.

“So that when we see these lies and propaganda or fake news being put out there, we can not just individually but come together to provide a rebuttal and frankly to provide the truth, for the people of this country but also in Russia or China or around the world.”